Big 5 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath tri-level with one of the bedrooms and baths and a den perfect for an in-law with private entrance. Beautifully remodeled kitchen features SS appliances, custom cabinets, pullout shelves, wine cooler, custom hardwood floor, etc. Baths have been nicely updated (Carrara marble in hall bath), dry bar in the family room, 22' x 9' heated work space attached to the garage (with 8' front and rear doors) and, best of all, solar panels to keep your electric cost fixed for years to come. Leased panels mean the company handles repairs. Convenient laundry area just down the stairs with plenty of cabinets and a sink. Buried utility lines to the house and drain tiles for the gutters. Power roof vents controlled by humidistats. Walk to the subdivision beach, dock and boat launch. Outside you'll have nearly a 1/4 acre of land with a concrete drive, fenced yard, paver brick patio 12' x 10' shed with concrete floor. Boat slips have been assigned for 2022. Launch can be used, 1-2 year waiting list for slips.
5 Bedroom Home in Lake Villa - $299,900
-
- Updated
