 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Lake Villa - $365,000

5 Bedroom Home in Lake Villa - $365,000

THIS GLORIOUS SPACIOUS HOME OFFERS 5 BEDROOMS, 3 BATHS,2 SEPARATE LDY. ROOMS AND A 3 1/2 DETACHED GARAGE !!!! HEATED WORKSHOP TOO WITH HEATED AC/220 !!! ZONE SYSTEM UP AND DOWN, CONTROL HUMIDITY SYSTEM, 3 SEASONS ROOM, 2ND LAUNDRY AND FANTASTIC CHAIN OF LAKES LAKE RIGHTS JUST AROUND THE CORNER THAT OFFERS BEACHES, PLAYGROUNDS, PIERS, BOAT LAUNCHES, AND LAKE LIFE AT ITS FINEST !!!!! SHOWS GREAT. A MUST SEE !!!!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular