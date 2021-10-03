 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Lake Villa - $379,900

5 Bedroom Home in Lake Villa - $379,900

5 Bedroom Home in Lake Villa - $379,900

Wonderful lakefront property on the chain-o-lakes. 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, detached 2 car garage. Home needs a lot of work, but the property is beautiful with western exposure for stunning sunsets. Over 1/2 acre of property with a 100 feet of prime frontage. House is serviced by municipal sewer and well water. Being sold as is and only conventional/cash offers will be considered.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics