5 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $190,000

The perfect ranch home in mint condition is now available. All the work has already been done, this home has newer windows, doors, siding, furnace, air conditioner, water heater, water softener, whole house filter, deck with pergola, driveway and sidewalk. Plenty of space with 4 bedrooms on the main level, a finished basement with fireplace and a 5th bedroom/office, and a spacious fenced backyard with slide out to deck/pergola. Inside and out, a great home at an affordable price.