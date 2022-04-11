Gorgeous Waterfront Views....this 5 Bedroom, 2 Full - 2 Half Bath Home sits proudly on Riverside Drive. Side Drive with a Detached 4 Car Tandem Garage and Large Fully Fenced Yard. Recent Updates include, Kitchen Flooring 2021, Dishwasher 2020, Cabinets and Walls Painted 2021, Water Heater 2018, Roof 2015, Outside of Home Painted 2021, New Closet Systems in 2 Bedrooms and Various Rooms Painted 2022. Walk Through this 3,041 sq. ft. Home and Feel the Love, Gaze out the Large Front Window and you see the Chain O'Lakes across the street. Walking distance to Veterans Park, Community Pier for Fishing, Dining, Shopping, Entertainment and all Downtown McHenry has to offer. Estate Sold AS-IS
5 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $249,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Here are a full list of the Lake Geneva area contested races and the results as posted on the Walworth County website.
Disabled Walworth County man unable to cast ballot April 5; State Supreme Court to take up issue April 13
A Walworth County man, who has run for local office in the past and is disabled, said his absentee ballot was not accepted for the April 5 spr…
On Friday April 1 at approximately 12:33 p.m. the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office Communication Center received a 911 call reporting a boat e…
For area pizza and pasta lovers, it’s the end of an era.
WILLIAMS BAY—Janette A. Maxwell, 63, of Williams Bay, passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.
The race for Williams Bay School Board came down to a small three-vote margin, with Mark Schneider just barely eking ahead of Sam Perkins.
Lake Geneva Plan Commission approves proposed renovations for Magpie's Den & Pen
Mayor Charlene Klein has been elected to a second term as Lake Geneva's mayor.
Lake Geneva Public Library re-opened after renovation work completed
A 50-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly operating a vehicle while under the influence, which according to the criminal complaint, is…