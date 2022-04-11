5 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $249,900

Gorgeous Waterfront Views....this 5 Bedroom, 2 Full - 2 Half Bath Home sits proudly on Riverside Drive. Side Drive with a Detached 4 Car Tandem Garage and Large Fully Fenced Yard. Recent Updates include, Kitchen Flooring 2021, Dishwasher 2020, Cabinets and Walls Painted 2021, Water Heater 2018, Roof 2015, Outside of Home Painted 2021, New Closet Systems in 2 Bedrooms and Various Rooms Painted 2022. Walk Through this 3,041 sq. ft. Home and Feel the Love, Gaze out the Large Front Window and you see the Chain O'Lakes across the street. Walking distance to Veterans Park, Community Pier for Fishing, Dining, Shopping, Entertainment and all Downtown McHenry has to offer. Estate Sold AS-IS