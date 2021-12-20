Beautiful, Large home on double lot. Great view of greenery. Well kept home with gleaming hardwood floors, rosettes/ plinth mouldings and upgraded trim. New water heater, well tank and Kinetico water system. Finished Walkout basement has plenty of storage, can be a nice family room or young adult apartment with kitchen, laundry hook up and few steps up to garage. 2.5 Car Garage with a 1car garage door in back for the toys or store your garden equipment for large garden in back.Landscaped Front Yard for privacy and stone steps to front door Private entry inlaw apartment is above garage or a quiet getaway . 6 Car Concrete Driveway. 2002 vinyl siding Exterior. 5 Bedroom - 4.5 Bath. 200amp Electrical Box. New, big Hollow Elementary and middle School. Shopping, child-care are very close 5 minute ride to Metra Trains. to Chicago and O'hare airport.
5 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $359,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A juvenile was taken into custody and faces criminal charges after threatening a school shooting at Badger High School on Friday, Dec. 17.
Badger senior Kegan Huber signed his National Letter of Intent surrounded by several friends and family during college football's National Sig…
A 20-year-old man faces charges after he reportedly attempted to flee and elude a police officer while operating a motor vehicle in the Villag…
“Our Department is not investigating any specific threats to any of our schools but we will have an extra police presence at all Lake Geneva schools on Friday, December 17th.”
Calling the allegations both “callous and chilling,” two suspects in the death of a 60-year-old Twin Lakes man were ordered held on a $1 million cash bond Friday by Kenosha County Circuit Court Commissioner Larry Keating.
Lake Geneva's Badger High dismisses early after TikTok threat specific to Badger, police investigating
Lake Geneva’s Badger High School dismissed students early on Friday, Dec. 17, after the school received a threat specific to Badger High Schoo…
The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation on Wednesday announced that Gary A. Huber, 34, was arrested in Fort Way…
After less than a year in business, the Wicked Poke Hut, 120 Broad St., has announced the business’ last day will be Tuesday, Dec. 21.
Walworth County Lights, a popular light display outside Elkhorn that synchronizes with music, was one of the victims of the Wednesday evening,…
Overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning wind gusts of up to 64 mph were recorded in southeastern Wisconsin, according to the National Weathe…