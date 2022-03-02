 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $675,000

5 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $675,000

Spectacular views and location. First floor master bedroom suite with steam shower. 2nd bedroom has private bath, 3rd &4th bedrooms have Jack & Jill bath. Walkout basement has 5th bedroom, huge rec room, full bath and massive storage. 9ft ceilings 1st floor. 4 car heated garage. All bedrooms have walk-in closets. Pool liner and cover 2018. 2nd storage area in basement is 31x12. There is a whole house surge protector and a reverse osmosis water filter.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular