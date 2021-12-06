Check out this beautiful home situated in a quaint centrally located Trails of Winding Creek Subdivision. The amount of space in this home is endless from the 5 beds to 3.5 baths there is plenty of space for everyone! The main floor features a spacious den with an eye catching fireplace, a large family room, a spacious dining room and an eat in kitchen. You can also enjoy your time on the back deck with a screened in gazebo with a huge yard that backs up to the Prairie Bike Path. Other features include a finished basement space with additional rooms that would make a great office area, upper and lower laundry rooms, one off of the master bedroom, additional main floor laundry hook up, new roof 2014.
5 Bedroom Home in Mchenry - $315,000
