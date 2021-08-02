5 Bedroom Home in Mukwonago - $545,000

Wonderful, spacious (4,100+ sq ft) 5 bedroom, 6 bath Brick home on double corner lot (.52 ac.) in Village of Mukwonago. Open concept kitchen with granite counter tops, SS appliances, dining area & family room with natural fireplace, modern new flooring. Huge Master bedroom addition is on main level with master bath with tiled walk-in shower and walk-in closet, new flooring. Vaulted ceiling makes this a gorgeous get a way space. Spectacular sun room looks out onto the patio and inground pool. Great for entertaining and spending relaxing time. Formal dining room, den, laundry and living room compliment main level. Upper level has 4 more bedrooms and 2 full baths! Rec room with wet bar and exercise room and bath are on the lower level along with lots of storage.