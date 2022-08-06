5 Bedroom Home in Mukwonago - $599,900

Stunning ranch built in 2016 in desirable Minors Homestead. You will not want to miss your opportunity to call this open concept home yours. Kit w/ plenty of cabinet space, granite countertops, lg island, & walk in panty overlooks the great room with cath. ceilings & dining area w/ views of the conservancy. Separate mud and laundry room! Primary suite has a lg walk-in closet, double sink granite vanity, soaking tub and walk in 6ft custom tile shower with bench! 3 nice sized BR on the opposite side w/ full bath. Expansive lower level just completed in '22 w/ large island, wet bar, huge full bathroom, new carpet, polished concrete, full windows & 5th BR. Landscaped w/ beautiful stone retaining wall and brick patio, great for entertaining. Sure to impress. Hurry this will not last long