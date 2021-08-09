Unbelievable is the only way to describe this unique property in Ringwood. The main home is almost 6000 s.f. of finished living area! The "main" portion of the home features 3 bedrooms up (a potential 4th bedroom or office in English basement), 2 full remodeled baths, a newer eat-in kitchen with granite. The dining area leads to your AMAZING indoor pool with slide, diving board, tiki bar and full bath. on the other end could be a full mother-in-law area. An entertainment/media room is currently set up as a theater. Off of the theater is a huge bedroom with walk-in closet and the most unique bathroom you will ever see. All of this on a drop-dead gorgeous 5 acres of mature trees, seclusion and an open field area. Large 3 car detached garage. A1 zoning opens up your possibilities! Gigantic wrap-around deck. Old tennis/basketball court area. This house is truly an entertainer's dream and could be yours! Don't wait! Homes like this do not come on the market often!
5 Bedroom Home in Ringwood - $499,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dungeons & Dragons memorabilia is now on display at the museum and hobby shop in Lake Geneva, where the game got its birth.
La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant in Williams Bay to close permanently, facing "unforeseen circumstances"
Just months after celebrating its one-year anniversary, La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant in Williams Bay has announced that it will be permanently…
The Sunday evening drowning wasn’t the only water emergency on Geneva Lake that day. Earlier that same day, crews responded to another water i…
-
- 4 min to read
When Norman and Diane Erdman first looked at the old barn at N1870 Clover Road, it was in a state of near disrepair.
Football practices start this week. Games begin soon after.
A 31-year-old from Elgin, Illinois, was pulled from Geneva Lake on Monday, Aug. 2, after he went under water Sunday evening, trying to help a …
Williams Bay man allegedly shot himself in the leg, bullet went through ceiling nearly hitting couple sleeping below
A Williams Bay man allegedly shot himself in the leg while cleaning his firearm, resulting in the bullet passing through the ceiling and into …
Racine resident faces several charges as a result of an accident that injured Walworth County deputy.
Lake Geneva radio station victim of ransomware attack
Currently, the plan states that masks are optional, but "recommended and supported" for those who are not vaccinated. Parents are also concerned about quarantine policies for students.