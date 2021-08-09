5 Bedroom Home in Ringwood - $499,900

Unbelievable is the only way to describe this unique property in Ringwood. The main home is almost 6000 s.f. of finished living area! The "main" portion of the home features 3 bedrooms up (a potential 4th bedroom or office in English basement), 2 full remodeled baths, a newer eat-in kitchen with granite. The dining area leads to your AMAZING indoor pool with slide, diving board, tiki bar and full bath. on the other end could be a full mother-in-law area. An entertainment/media room is currently set up as a theater. Off of the theater is a huge bedroom with walk-in closet and the most unique bathroom you will ever see. All of this on a drop-dead gorgeous 5 acres of mature trees, seclusion and an open field area. Large 3 car detached garage. A1 zoning opens up your possibilities! Gigantic wrap-around deck. Old tennis/basketball court area. This house is truly an entertainer's dream and could be yours! Don't wait! Homes like this do not come on the market often!