5 Bedroom Home in Sharon - $90,000

1800 square foot 2-story home. Main floor offers three bedrooms, kitchen, living room, laundry room. Upstairs with two bedrooms, bonus room, kitchen, bathroom.
One man is dead after two boats crashed into each other Saturday morning on Geneva Lake, according to the Geneva Lake Law Enforcement Agency.
The crash occurred at 11:32 p.m., Oct. 9 near the corner of Highway 12 and County Highway H in Lagrange, according to the Walworth County Sheriff's Office.
WILLIAMS BAY — Developers have long had their eye on the vacant land at the southwest corner of East Geneva Street and Highway 50.
A century-old building on George Williams College of Aurora University campus has been scheduled for demolition later this month.
""They set out to do it, and they did it," the superintendent said. "It has no place in high school athletics."
Are you looking for a new restaurant to check out that you haven’t been to before and a group to check it out with?
The month of October is off to a tragic start start with three traffic fatalities in the first nine days of the month.
Two people were killed Tuesday when a small plane crashed in a wooded area near a suburban Milwaukee neighborhood, authorities said.
Badger High School to induct three former athletes into Wall of Fame during homecoming week.
TWIN LAKES — Mad Dans owners Kenny and Susie Perl have announced Friday will be the last fish fry at the iconic Twin Lakes restaurant for the foreseeable future, due to a staffing shortage.
