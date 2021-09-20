 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Spring Grove - $346,500

Custom built home on an acre ready for a new owner to love. 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, spacious rooms, large walk in closets, bonus area above the garage is waiting for it to be finished for additional living space. Kitchen features a ton of 42" cabinets, cherry floors and a nice space to entertain that is open to the living room. Patio doors and a lot of natural light fill the main level with nice big windows. Main floor bedroom is a great spot for an office, den or play room. Dining room is currently being used to display the current owners hobby, can easily be converted back. Full unfinished basement is waiting for your ideas to add more space if needed.

