5 Bedroom Home in Spring Grove - $375,000

A Must See Beauty in Breezy Lawn Estates awaiting its new owners! 4 Beds, Each with its Own Bath - Plus a Private Guest/In-Law Suite Complete with Full Kitchen, Bath, Bedroom and Living Area. All of that Upstairs!! Grand Foyer Entrance alongside 2 Family/Sitting/Dining Rooms. Large and Open Custom Kitchen with Prep Station and Eating Area. Step Out to Deck Overlooking Private Acre+ Setting. Relax By Fireplace in Living Room. Master Bed has Private Balcony and Enormous Walk In Closet in Master Bath. 2nd & 3rd Bedroom share His/Her Bath. In-Law Suite has Chairlift already installed on Stairs - Separate Entrance from Garage but is part of Main Home. 4 Full Baths, 2 more Half Baths. More Living Area in Partially Finished Full Walkout Basement. 4 Car Garage with 8 Foot Garage Doors. Electric Dog Perimeter. Newer Roof 2017. Schedule your Showing Today!! This is a short-sale being sold as-is.