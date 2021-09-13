5 Bedroom Home in Spring Grove - $430,000

Three waterfront homes on 1.5 acres along 300+ feet of frontage on SE shore of Grass Lake. House 1 has 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, a large deck facing the lake, a utility room with washer/dryer hookup, and a detached garage. House 2 is a 1 bedroom/1 bath home with a lakeview deck, washer & dryer and 2-car garage. House 3 is a 1 bedroom/1 bath, plus utility room with washer/dryer and mini-garage (for a motorcycle or other storage). Plenty of parking for multiple vehicles and watercraft. All homes currently rented for total of $2,550 per month. Property is in a flood plain, requiring flood insurance. Property subject to mold due to proximity to the lake. Neighboring property (27717) also for sale -- combine both to create a family compound or a rental resort.