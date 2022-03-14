5 Bedroom Home in Spring Grove - $449,900

Welcome to this beautiful multi-level home that is sure to feel like your perfect next step! This custom home sits on a small cul de sac with room for everyone on a long driveway leading to a 3 car garage with oversized doors. Take a moment to enjoy the delightful curb appeal and soak in this 1.6-acre estate. As you enter, feel the warmth of your new home with vaulted entry, coat closet, and restroom. The open view entering the house welcomes visitors and friends into your home with tall ceilings, 2-inch blinds, and tasteful color. The large living room is appointed with a gas fireplace, new carpet, and overlooks your 1.6-acre yard. Great kitchen with plenty of room for storage with 42-inch cabinets and an island with a breakfast bar is excellent for memorable conversations. The kitchen awaiting the new chef also offers stainless steel appliances, a walk-in pantry, and hardwood floors that adjoin to a huge eating area opens to the family room. The Eating area is your access to the rolling green(Or white snow) 1.6-acre lot. The formal dining room is huge and is currently being used as a living room/office. A few steps up and away, you will find the vast primary bedroom with 2 walk-in closets, new carpet, and large windows that lead you into the primary bath with separate vanities, a whirlpool tub, and a separate shower. 2nd floor offers so much. The loft is ready for gaming, studying, working, or just hanging out. The loft leads to 4 large bedrooms. You will find double doors that open to a 2nd Primary bedroom with double closets and a private bath. 3 generous bedrooms and another full bath finish the second floor. The garden level has large windows, tall ceilings, and is prepared for finishing-the studs and insulation in place for you. The full unfinished basement with a 9ft pour is a blank canvas awaiting your dreams. The 1st-floor laundry provides plenty of room for laundry and more with appliances, wash sink, cabinets, and counters. The laundry room leads to the 3 car garage with 8 ft doors that is sure to please. If you are looking for space, this custom home with over 5000 total sqft, 3 car garage, huge driveway, and a great lot of 1.6 acres may be for you. Visit today and start your journey in Wilmot Farms. New Furnace/ New Carpet/ Fresh Paint