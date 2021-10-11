This stately home offers quality and space in highly sought after Spring Grove Estates. Herringbone brick elevation with a welcoming covered front porch. The layout allows for an open flow between the kitchen, sun room and family room and additional formal dining and living rooms. The sunroom features skylights and Palladian windows. There is a spacious butler pantry and walk-in pantry. First-floor den, laundry, and mudroom. 1st floor also offers full bath and office with back staircase ideal for an In-Law-set up. The second floor has a generous main bedroom suite with an updated full bath with large soaking tub and separate shower. Vaulted ceilings and double closets. Deep pour basement with rough in for bathroom. Outdoor space offers a private rear yard with an enormous patio. This home checks a lot of boxes, come see it soon! The roof, a furnace, water heater and water softener were replaced with approx the past 5 years.
5 Bedroom Home in Spring Grove - $449,900
