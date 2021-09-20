This stately home offers quality and space in highly sought after Spring Grove Estates. Herringbone brick elevation with a welcoming covered front porch. The layout allows for an open flow between the kitchen, sun room and family room and additional formal dining and living rooms. The sunroom features skylights and Palladian windows. There is a spacious butler pantry and walk-in pantry. First-floor den, laundry, and mudroom. 1st floor also offers full bath and office with back staircase ideal for an In-Law-set up. The second floor has a generous main bedroom suite with an updated full bath with large soaking tub and separate shower. Vaulted ceilings and double closets. Deep pour basement with rough in for bathroom. Outdoor space offers a private rear yard with an enormous patio. This home checks a lot of boxes, come see it soon! The roof, a furnace, water heater and water softener were replaced with approx the past 5 years.
5 Bedroom Home in Spring Grove - $459,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Overdose investigation at Lake Geneva motel leads to several drug-related charges for Waukesha man.
An Elkhorn Waterworks employee allegedly participated in neglectful treatment of the city's water supply in 2018, resulting in high levels of …
ELKHORN — An Elkhorn woman reportedly drove her car into a boat, punched a man and then resisted arrest.
Man reportedly had inappropriate contact with kids at Lake Geneva YMCA in 2017, 2018 now faces child porn charges
Lake Geneva man charged with possession of child pornography may have made inappropriate comments to children at YMCA.
Wisconsin restaurant closes after getting $464,040 in COVID funds; owner blames government then recants
The Pine Cone restaurant in DeForest closed Monday with the owner leaving a note on the door blaming the state and federal government for its demise.
- Updated
The mother of a biracial running back at Westosha Central High School says each time her son carried the ball against Burlington High School last Friday, players could be heard saying "Get that n-----," a claim a Burlington team captain has denied.
Fontana village trustees have decided on increased parking, slip and ramp rates for next year’s season.
ELKHORN – After having to cancel the 2020 Walworth County Fair due to COVID, general manager Larry Gaffey said he was pleased with the attenda…
- Updated
Police have released little information, but say they are taking the incident "very seriously" and are "committed to upholding the public's trust."
Town of Delavan supper club sold to new owners after being family operated for about 55 years.