5 Bedroom Home in Spring Grove - $489,900

This truly amazing property sits in a quiet cul-de-sac on an acre plus in lovely Spring Grove Estates. The home has it all! A 2-story foyer, custom kitchen with granite counters, SS appliances, island with breakfast bar, white cabinetry, bay window in eating area, formal dining room, large family room with 2-sided fireplace and an office with French doors. Finishing off the main floor is a powder room and big laundry room. Upstairs is home to 4 bedrooms including the main bedroom suite with spa-like bath for relaxation after a busy day. There are 3 additional spacious bedrooms that share an oversized hall bath with dual sinks. This fabulous home offers endless possibilities for entertainment such as the walk-out lower level with generously sized 5th bedroom, recreation room, game room, exercise room and 1/2 bath. If the outdoors is what you're looking for then step out to your tree-lined backyard oasis! Here is where you'll find the heated in-ground saltwater pool and pergola. You can vacation all summer long without ever leaving home! This stunning home has been beautifully decorated in today's preferred colors and finishes. The list of recent "Big Ticket" upgrades includes - New windows throughout with transferable warranty 2020, New HVAC 2019, New Black SS Appliances 2020, New Pool Cabana, Automatic Cover and Fencing 2019, just to name a few. Schedule your showing and fall in love with this amazing home!