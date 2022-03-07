5 Bedroom Home in Spring Grove - $500,000

THE OPEN SCHEDULED FOR 3/6 HAS BEEN CANCELLED. Nestled in a private, densely wooded setting with 5 bedrooms, 3.1 bathrooms 10703 Red Hawk Ln is an entertainer's DREAM home! Great floor plan combines the privacy of a FIRST FLOOR MASTER suite with an open concept family room and kitchen. The master bedroom features a raised ceiling, huge walk-in closet, and connected bathroom with a jacuzzi tub, walk-in shower, and double-vanity. Family room with a floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace, windows with magnificent views and volume ceilings open to the kitchen for an inviting flow. Eat-in kitchen is a culinary delight with large center island, custom backsplash, oven w/range hood and SS appliances. 1st floor den/office space & dining room. Expansive finished walk-out basement with tons of room for games features a gorgeous bar area made especially for gatherings. 3 bedrooms and bathroom on the upper level and a fourth bedroom and bath in the basement. 3-car heated garage, beautiful landscaping and large deck for entertaining, relaxing or enjoying the view. New roof 2020, Furnace 2018, Hot Water Heater 2021. ALL of this in the PERFECT location! Don't miss seeing this gem.