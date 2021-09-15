This is the one you've been waiting to see. Hardwood floors throughout the main and 2nd level create a seamless flow from one great space to another. The kitchen is equipped with granite, stainless steel, an island with a built-in stovetop, a huge separate breakfast bar, a pantry, and tons of cabinets. The dining room is combined with the kitchen and offers lake views and access to the amazing 3 season gazebo. The gazebo offers Nippersink Lake views all around and access to the yard and waterfront. The first-floor master is huge and has a walk-in closet and full bath with a separate shower and tub. The bright and sunny living room has access to the deck and great lake views. Upstairs you will find 4 additional huge bedrooms all with walk-in closets, full baths, and a private balcony, what's not to love about that! If you're not already intrigued head on down to the walk-out basement where you will find the family room with a bar/possible kitchenette, rec room, and sitting area. The 2 powders rooms are perfect for cleaning up after coming home from a great day on the Chain O' Lakes. Steel seawall, 2 piers, brick paver patio, and deck create a dream backyard. 4+ car garage and concrete driveway that can accommodate 5+ cars. If that's not enough you can enjoy a game of volleyball in your own private court! Truly so much to talk about and see with this one. This could be a great primary or 2nd home with space for entertaining and room for guests to stay as well. Easy access to Metra, local farmer's markets, concerts in local parks and Wilmot Mountain. Get ready for year-round fun on and off the water.
5 Bedroom Home in Spring Grove - $799,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The teenager shot and killed Friday night has been identified by local authorities as Jayden M. Cronin, 17, of Racine.
“Town of Geneva Police are hoping to find the rightful owner of this parcel that was returned to UPS last week. It was delivered to the wrong address and unfortunately the return address seems to be incorrect.”
LYONS — A reportedly intoxicated woman sent police on a high speed chase with four kids in the car and claimed they were in a hurry because th…
DELAVAN — A woman reportedly tried to set a fire outside Seaver's Parkside Pub in Downtown Delavan and even though it was caught on camera she…
ELKHORN — An Elkhorn woman reportedly drove her car into a boat, punched a man and then resisted arrest.
Town of Delavan supper club sold to new owners after being family operated for about 55 years.
City of Lake Geneva to contest challenge to short-term license fee
Luxe Geneva to help tourists plan their trip to Lake Geneva
Lake Geneva’s weekend Taco Fest got off with a bang and a lot of spice on Friday night, complete with a jalapeno eating contest. “I love tacos,” said Lindy Pickelsimer, of Janesville, who came to Taco Fest with her daughter and nephew.
ELKHORN — A Walworth County Jail inmate has been charged after reportedly punching a tablet computer and breaking it after having trouble work…