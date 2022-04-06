5 Bedroom Home in Twin Lakes - $1,495,000

Absolutely spectacular setting of 80' of frontage on Lake Elizabeth! No wake area & tons of wildlife out front! Custom home built with pride! 3 decks & a gazebo! Country size kitchen w/island, oak cabs, Corian c-tops & brkfst bar leads 2 huge open FR w/dbl Frnch dr entry, tons of recessed lighting & great views! Very large DR w/cstm blt-ns! Convenient 1st flr bdrm w/full bath! Gorgs mbdrm w/vaulted clng, sitting area, sep exercise rm & lux bath w/step up whirlpool tub, sep shwr & dual vanities! Convenient lndry in lrg master bedroom closet! The walkout bsmnt is endless w/office, game rm, rec rm, 2 bdrms, full bath & plenty of stg! New roof/gutters '19, leaf guards, zoned heating & cooling & newer well pump! Time to enjoy lake life with plenty of room for the entire family & then some!