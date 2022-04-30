Quality new construction home with late Spring finish in time for your summer at the lake. Private location yet close to everything. 2430 finished square feet backs up to conservancy with the White Tail Ridge hiking path just steps away. Spacious deck & screened porch w/vaulted ceilings. Split bedroom design with open concept. Oversized kitchen island with quartz top. Spacious primary bedroom suite with 2 large closets. Main level laundry. Lower level family room designed for entertaining with wet bar, fireplace, bunk room and walkout. Fontana beach, launch, restaurants, shopping & Marina all within minutes.
5 Bedroom Home in Walworth - $1,395,000
