5 Bedroom Home in Walworth - $499,000

Spacious 5 bedroom home with a country setting on 1.38 acres. 3 car garage with upper space + outbuilding provides abundant storage for cars, toys and more. Plentiful space to spread out and areas for everyone to make their own. Expansive front porch with two entries. Cozy living room with cathedral ceilings and stone mantled fireplace. Kitchen with granite counters, office nook, dining area and adjacent formal dining room. Convenient main floor bedroom/office and laundry. Generous master suite with separate bath/shower and walk-in closet. Fourth bedroom confines a hidden space. Finished lower level with rec room offers a full wet bar for entertaining family and guests. Private back yard with deck and large pool. Lots of space to enjoy the outdoors with the included adjacent lot.