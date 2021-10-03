 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Whitewater - $1,195,000

Stunning 5BR, 3BA, 3 Car Whitewater Lakefront Ranch w WalkOut Lwr Lvl on 79' swim frntg w majestic views and glorious sunsets. Totally renovated thru out w latest in decor and technology. Exquisite finishes include FTC windows, stone FP, LVP floors, custom kitchen w white cabinetry, island seating, quartz tops and Samsung/Bosch appliances, Edge High Speed Internet to enjoy streaming on 2 Sony Smart TV's, WiFi enabled lighting, ceiling fans, thermostat's, and security for remote operation. Low maint exterior, htd garage w epoxy flrs and refrigerator. Circle drive w sport court, basketball hoop, and Rainbow play system for hours of outdoor fun. Large deck w gas hookup for grilling and boat house storage make this the perfect home for living your lake-life dream. Avail. Furnished Add'ly.

