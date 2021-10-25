 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Whitewater - $375,000

Great private views overlooking beautiful Lake Lorraine,. This 5 bedroom 3 bath home boasts open concept living room with gas stone fireplace, Hickory cabinets and maple floors. Large walk out basement with plenty of storage ready for your finishing touches. New furnace 2020 and new septic system. Make this your summer getaway or year round residence.

