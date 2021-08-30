Gorgeous Remodeled Log Home Situated Amongst The Pines On Almost 5 Acres. Enjoy The Views Of The Woods & Pond From Your Deck. New Features: Foam Insulated Walls, Wood Flooring Through Out, Bathrooms w/Tile Walk In Showers, 1,776 sq ft Addition w/Additional Furnace & A/C. Quartz Counter Tops, Subway Tile Backsplash in Kitchen, Farm Sink, Built in Microwave, Soft Close Cabinets, Frigidaire Appliances, Laundry Room, Washer, Dryer, Sink, Lighting Through Out, Roof & Deck. Cozy Wood Burning Fireplace For Cold Winter Nights. Second Garage or Shop. Play House For Kids & Shed. Enjoy The Up North Setting Only A Couple Hours From The City. Plenty of Room To Entertain Extended Family & Guests. Just a Short Distance to Town w/the Convenience of Cable & Internet. Peace & Tranquility Await You!
5 Bedroom Home in Whitewater - $725,000
