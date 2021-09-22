Fabulous new construction home with desirable ''park frontage'' on Geneva Lake. This beautiful 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath home is being built by Matustik Builders, Inc. with a proposed completion date of Spring of 2022. The two story home will feature over 4,200 finished square feet including a fully finished walkout lower level and will have that perfect ''just off the lake'' feeling and orientation that takes full advantage of the spacious parkway location with views of Geneva Lake. Boat slips and buoys in Cedar Point Park are on a waiting list, check with your agent about the details of several Boat Club options in the area as well. Building plans are available, some finishing details can still be chosen and customized by buyer, for a limited time. Construction will begin in September.
5 Bedroom Home in Williams Bay - $2,950,000
