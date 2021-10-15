5 Bedroom Home in Williams Bay - $2,999,500

Here is a second opportunity for an impressive 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath brand new construction home with desirable ''park frontage'' on Geneva Lake, being built by Matustik Builders, Inc. The home will feature over 4,200 finished square feet including a fully finished walkout lower level and will offer that perfect ''just off the lake'' proximity that takes full advantage of the spacious parkway location with views of Geneva Lake. Building plans are available, some finishing details can still be chosen and customized by buyer, but only for a very limited time. Construction will begin in October with a proposed completion date in the Spring of 2022. Boat slips and buoys in Cedar Point Park are on a waiting list basis, details of several Boat Club options in the area are available upon request.