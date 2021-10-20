5 Bedroom Home in Williams Bay - $4,950,000

Stunning 5 bedroom 4 bath Lakefront Home located in Williams Bay enjoys western exposure of the Lake with amazing Sunset views. Pier 207 offers improved Pier w/ample space for Lake Fun & entertaining whether in the sun or under the oversized Canopy plenty of room for all your water toys! After a day on the Lake retreat to your home w/wide plank oak floors, open great room w/paneled fireplace, custom built ins, white kitchen, stainless appliances & screened porch for more enjoyment w/Family & Friends. Large Master Suite w/fireplace opens to Lakeside Balcony, a Bunk Room, 3rd bedroom & laundry complete the 2nd floor. Lower level includes a bedroom, full bath, additional.laundry & family room that walks out to a patio & lakeside lawn for continued pleasure. Home sleeps 14 plus comfortably!