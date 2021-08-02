Absolutely stunning 5-bedroom 3-bath home in Williams Bay with very desirable location. Soaring ceilings and hardwood floors. Beautiful gas fireplace with stone surround. Master En-Suite, Laundry, Office, and 3rd full bath all located on main floor. Granite counters and custom tile backsplash. Stainless Steel appliances and double oven. Breakfast bar, pantry with barn wood door, eat-in kitchen area plus a dining room. Full basement with 2 egress windows gives more options for extra space. Spacious Main floor Master Bedroom has walk-in closets andprivate suite style bathroom. 4 bedrooms upstairs, open loft area and full bath. Large brick paver patio has built in fire-pit. Established landscaping gives a privacy buffer. Home is in a very quiet location near the back of the subdivision.
5 Bedroom Home in Williams Bay - $479,900
