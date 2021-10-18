5 Bedroom Home in Williams Bay - $829,000

This Home is Ideal for Entertaining and Great Short Term Rental Potential with 5 Bedrooms and 4 Bathrooms. Huge Kitchen with Stunning Island is Open to Dining Room with Fireplace, Bay Window, and Access to Deck. Deck Leads Down to Patio, Pergola and Walkout Basement. Enjoy the Serenity of the 1/2 Acre+ Lot with Garden Shed. Large Master with Walk-in Closet. Second Master Would Make Perfect Guest Suite. Third Bedroom has a Loft for Extra Guests. Bedroom in Walkout Basement has Plenty of Lighting and Could Fit Multiple Bunkbeds. Brand New Roof. Brand New Siding. A Rare Find!! Close to Geneva Lake, Boat Club or In/Out Service, Beach, Boat Launch, Paddle Board/Kayak Rental, Nature trail, Restaurants and More!