5 Bedroom Home in Williams Bay - $849,000

Welcome Home to this beautifully updated Ranch located in the Heart of Williams Bay on Geneva Lake! This property boasts 5 Bedrooms, 4 Bathrooms, Open Floor Plan, Finished Walkout Basement, and Large Deck and Patio on a quiet street on just over 1/2 acre. Updates include Granite Counter in Kitchen, Quartz and Kohler finishes in bathrooms. Close proximity to The Bay's Quaint Downtown, Pier 290, Williams Bay Beach, and Kishwauketoe Conservancy. After a long day of living the ''Lake Life'' you'll enjoy cozying up to your choice of 2 interior fireplaces, a bonfire in your private backyard or hanging out in the screened-in She-Shed/Man-Cave. Addition and Remodeling scheduled for Completion mid-July 2021.