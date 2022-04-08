Best lakefront property on Wonder Lake with one acre, 331 feet of shoreline and a 2 mile view down the lake. The TP Mathews estate includes an indoor pool and lake views from every window in every room. With 8 children he had installed commercial kitchen equipment and a soda fountain. The large open 828 SQFT kitchen and family room has full length windows with breath taking views down the lake in addition to overlooking the pool room. The master bedroom suite also has the same views. The additional four bedrooms are large and share Jack and Jill bathrooms. The laundry/pantry is next to the kitchen and there is a separate living room/library. The 2,000 SQ FT pool room has a vaulted ceiling, 40' x 20' concrete pool that ranges from 3' to 10' deep and two dressing rooms with showers. There are both sunrise and sunset views and boat launch/dock area. There is 5,850 Sq Ft on main level and 3,350 Sq Ft in lower level which includes a 2nd family room/office, recreation room the size of a bowling alley, many storage closets, furnace/pool equipment room, bomb shelter and an oversized 2.5 car garage.
5 Bedroom Home in Wonder Lake - $1,125,000
