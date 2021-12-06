5 Bedroom Home in Wonder Lake - $335,000

IF YOU LIKE NATURE, YOU WANT TO MOVE HERE. HUGE, BEAUTIFULLY REHAB, ALMOST 3000 SQ FT. 5 BEDROOMS 3.5 BATHS, HILLSIDE 2 STORY HOME, SPLIT FLOOR PLAN, VAULTED CEILINGS IN LIVING & DINING ROOMS. HARWOOD FLOORS THROUGOUT, PLENTY OF LIGTH, GREAT VIEWS. LOWER LEVEL HAS 2 BEDROOMS WITH FULL PRIVATE BATH, RECREATION ROOM, BONUS ROOM, THEATRE ROOM AND 1/2 BATH. BEAUTIFUL .4 ACRE SECLUDED WOODED LOT WITH MANY PERENNIALS ON A DEAD END STREET. LARGE DECK & PATIO. 2 CAR GARAGE.