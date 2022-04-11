Buyers financing fell through. Seller just put on a brand new roof and would like a quick closing! Wow so much house for the money in this 5 bedroom home in Sweetwater subdivision. Huge kitchen with 42 inch cherry cabinets, newer stainless steel appliances, large island and pantry closet that opens to breakfast area and expands into the family room for that open concept feel. Two story entry with brand new carpet on staircase leading to 4 of the bedrooms. Master suite includes oversized walk in closet, double vanity, separate shower and corner soaking tub. Basement boasts 5th bedroom, office, storage area plus more square footage ready to finish recreation room. Fully fenced backyard with 21x12 deck plus 21x16 paver brick patio with built in fire pit. Newer hot water tank and brand new Chamberlain Smart Q garage door opener. Come see this one today!
5 Bedroom Home in Woodstock - $315,000
