Spacious tranquil Woodstock custom built home, 5 bedrooms, 3 levels of living space, large deck for summer fun on a quiet tree lined street. First floor entry to foyer, formal dining room with hardwood floors, 1st floor bedroom, full hall custom tiled bath, large custom eat in kitchen, granite counters, 42" cabinets with crown moulding offers plenty of storage, stainless appliances (2010), office nook, opens to the deck and backyard for outdoor dining and entertaining, family room with hardwood flooring, fireplace, and 1st floor laundry. Second floor features primary bedroom with ensuite, tray ceiling, 3 additional spacious bedrooms, full hall bath, hardwood flooring throughout. Finished lower level features large entertainment/game room, 2 additional bonus rooms, bathroom, and small kitchenette, additional laundry hookups perfect for multi generational family living. This home has so much to offer, come check it out today. Furnace 2021, AC 2021, close to dining, shopping, expressways.
5 Bedroom Home in Woodstock - $325,000
