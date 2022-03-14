5 Bedroom Home in Woodstock - $475,000

Welcome home!! Bring everyone and everything and just move right in!! Your summer plans are set as you gather family and friends and entertain them here. Beautiful in-ground pool is surrounded by a huge yard for backyard games and a perfect grill spot. No need for fighting over parking with this forever stretching driveway and three car garage. Inside this lovely home there is a room for everyone, giant family room, rec room in the basement, the secondary master suite upstairs is a great flex space with a joined office. The kitchen had an amazing makeover last year and is super functional to enjoy meal prep and entertaining at the same time. Storage solutions are solved with the massive crawl space and the three car garage. Big ticket updates have been handled- roof 7 yrs, siding 5 yrs, windows 6 yrs, pool cover and pump 2021, shed 2017, flooring and paint in upper 2nd bedroom 2022, master bathroom 2021, kitchen 2021, sliding glass door 2021, sunroom flooring and paint 2021, washer and dryer 2020. Let's get your family moved in soon!!! Buyer to verify any items of importance- room sizes are estimated