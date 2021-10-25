6 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $355,000

This stylish and dramatic custom built 5+ bedroom home is located on the Fairway of Antioch Golf Course. The 2 story home has beautiful views of rolling hills, evergreens & trees that screen the backyard for privacy. The home offers luxury living at an affordable price. Beautiful hardwood floors, neutral decor, newer granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, large center island, high ceilings, sky lites and beautiful cabinets, plus a generous size pantry are just a few of the amenities in this home. The spacious kitchen table area is surrounded by views of the golf course and opens up to a soaring 2 story Great room w/high window and sky lights that overlook the golf course. The brick fireplace w/gas starter adds additional warmth to the space along with a bar for entertainment. A loft overlooking the Great room adds charm and drama. The first floor master bedroom suite welcomes you home thru double entry doors. Relax and enjoy the adjoining library/den. The large sunny master bathroom has dual sink-vanity, whirlpool tub, private commode and shower space & roomy walk-in closet. There is a 1st floor laundry & storage closet for vacuum cleaner and cleaning supplies, not to mention plenty of closet space thru-out the home. A spacious foyer greets your guest and a half bath complete the first floor. The upper level of the home offers three large bedrooms (any one of these can be the second master bedroom) double vanity hall bath w/private tub shower space. The home was updated to provide a second furnace and air conditioner for dual heating and cooling comfort. The basement is complete with a large recreation room and newer theater room for at home enjoyment, plus bedroom five and six and a full bathroom with shower stall. Outside enjoy the surroundings on your oversized deck and brick paved patio with fire pit addition. Antioch is complete with parks, recreation areas, lakes, nearby shopping, restaurants & more. Come see all this lovely home and community have to offer!!
6 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $355,000
