HUGE PRICE REDUCTION! SEE IT NOW BEFORE IT'S GONE! Custom built executive 5 bedroom home that simply must be seen! The location is amazing with water/wooded views all around, yet it's just minutes from downtown Antioch and the Metra! The current owners made this home even more awesome by having the third floor and the walk-out basement professionally finished, including the addition of another full bathroom! The home now has approximately 4,200 square feet of living space, plus it still has approximately 600 square feet of storage on the basement! Beautiful kitchen with custom 42" cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances and much more. The living room features a fireplace and a gorgeous built-in entertainment center! First floor master suite! All of the bedrooms are HUGE and have walk-in closets! First floor office is perfect for working from home! Outside you can relax on your private deck, or enjoy a fire in the fire pit. Lake rights to Little Silver Lake; one of the cleanest lakes in Lake County. All of this on 2/3 of an acre. See it today!
6 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $450,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
BLOOMFIELD — A man was arrested after allegedly dragging a woman down the road with his truck and punching another man in the face.
July 27, 2021, Richard Driehaus would have turned 79. In his memory, his family held a legacy firework display over the weekend to give back to the community he loved.
Crews responded to a water emergency on Sunday evening around 7 p.m. for what was later reported as a possible drowning.
Actor dons Reno 911 costume at Lake Geneva Walmart to help raise money money for Children's Hospital of Wisconsin
- Updated
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man allegedly shot at multiple homes and cars, one of which had four children in it at the time.
WILLIAMS BAY — A car was pulled from Geneva Lake on Monday morning after it rolled into the water.
Former Fleming's store to include hair salon and clothing store by the end of the summer.
- Updated
BURLINGTON — A Burlington man allegedly assaulted a woman at a playground and told her to “go to Mexico.”
Oxygen bar to offer cool drinks and relaxing atmosphere
The body of a 22-year-old man who slipped under water during a tubing accident has been pulled from Geneva Lake, confirmed Tom Hausner commander of the Geneva Lake Law Enforcement Agency.