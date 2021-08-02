6 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $450,000

HUGE PRICE REDUCTION! SEE IT NOW BEFORE IT'S GONE! Custom built executive 5 bedroom home that simply must be seen! The location is amazing with water/wooded views all around, yet it's just minutes from downtown Antioch and the Metra! The current owners made this home even more awesome by having the third floor and the walk-out basement professionally finished, including the addition of another full bathroom! The home now has approximately 4,200 square feet of living space, plus it still has approximately 600 square feet of storage on the basement! Beautiful kitchen with custom 42" cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances and much more. The living room features a fireplace and a gorgeous built-in entertainment center! First floor master suite! All of the bedrooms are HUGE and have walk-in closets! First floor office is perfect for working from home! Outside you can relax on your private deck, or enjoy a fire in the fire pit. Lake rights to Little Silver Lake; one of the cleanest lakes in Lake County. All of this on 2/3 of an acre. See it today!