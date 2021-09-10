 Skip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Fontana - $879,000

Beautiful spacious 6BR, 4.5BA home in desirable Country Club Estates. Open, yet very cozy floor plan, perfect for entertaining. Bring your family and friends, enjoy the wildlife out your backdoor and watch the most beautiful sunsets. Dream big for the back yard, it has room for a fabulous outdoor area, pool or whatever your imagination brings. Centrally located to all that Fontana has to offer. You can easily walk to the grocery store or take a stroll down to the lakefront. Country Club association has a private beach with lake access and parking and bathrooms. Home has a new roof, new A/C, all new toilets and low voltage lighting in 2020. Updated kitchen and refinished hardwood floors 2019.

