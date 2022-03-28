Multi-Million dollar views from this spectacular stately 4 Level All Brick Custom Built Lakefront Estate! On the highest point in Dunns Lake Subdivision this lakeside retreat boasts 6000+ Sq. Ft. with an abundance of room for entertaining inside and outside. Gourmet Kitchen, 6+ Bedrooms, 5+ Bathrooms, Walk-Out LL w/Recreation Rm w/full Bar, 2 Fireplaces & Sauna, master steam shower, Patio w/Gazebo Bar, SS BBQ, Brick Fire pit, Swimming Pool (new pump) w/Waterfall, Hot Tub, 2 Boat Lifts, 7 car two level garage (room for your boat in lower level garage) . Two new Carrier furnaces and two new air conditioning units. Roof 7 years old. Lower level has radiant heat in floors. Built in speakers throughout house. Lake views from almost all rooms.
6 Bedroom Home in Fox Lake - $1,750,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sky-gazing to be held at Yerkes Observatory, once again
A 31-year-old woman is facing five charges stemming from an incident involving drugs, forgery, fraud and identity theft.
Saying hospitality is important to the Lake Geneva region is like saying oxygen is important to living things.
Following past abuse of staff and patrons at its boat launch facilities, Town of Linn supervisors will implement a new policy to promote citiz…
Ryan and Joe Benkendorf bartended at John's Main Event as young men. So now that the brothers are going into the tavern business together, they knew what they wanted. They wanted John's Main Event. Now they've got it.
The Walworth County Zoning Agency could make a decision next month on a proposed place to train people for hospitality work in the Town of Walworth.
Shelter Shiver, the Heroes' Soiree, a sunflower art exhibit to help Ukrainians and plenty of magic, food and comedy to go around at area events on the horizon.
Zaab Corner Bistro receives initial approval for liquor licenses, but reserve license receives some debate
Lake Geneva business owner to challenge Geneva Joint No.4 school board member during spring election
Kyle Deschner, a 21-year-old musician, will be graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in May and also will soon own J. Robert’…