Multi-Million dollar views from this spectacular stately 4 Level All Brick Custom Built Lakefront Estate! On the highest point in Dunns Lake Subdivision this lakeside retreat boasts 6000+ Sq. Ft. with an abundance of room for entertaining inside and outside. Gourmet Kitchen, 6+ Bedrooms, 5+ Bathrooms, Walk-Out LL w/Recreation Rm w/full Bar, 2 Fireplaces & Sauna, master steam shower, Patio w/Gazebo Bar, SS BBQ, Brick Fire pit, Swimming Pool (new pump) w/Waterfall, Hot Tub, 2 Boat Lifts, 7 car two level garage (room for your boat in lower level garage) . Two new Carrier furnaces and two new air conditioning units. Roof 7 years old. Lower level has radiant heat in floors. Built in speakers throughout house. Lake views from almost all rooms.
6 Bedroom Home in Fox Lake - $1,990,000
