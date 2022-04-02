 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

6 Bedroom Home in Genoa City - $364,900

6 Bedroom Home in Genoa City - $364,900

Beautiful newer construction home on corner lot! This home boasts an open concept on the main level and a fully finished basement with garage access. There is lots of space with 6 bedrooms, a bonus room, and 3 full baths. Main kitchen has granite countertop with built in range in the island, snack bar, and pantry. Hardwood floors throughout the main level. Lower level boasts beautiful kitchenette and second Livingroom. Lots of space for everyone. Don't hesitate, this one is sure to please and won't last long.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular