Beautiful newer construction home on corner lot! This home boasts an open concept on the main level and a fully finished basement with garage access. There is lots of space with 6 bedrooms, a bonus room, and 3 full baths. Main kitchen has granite countertop with built in range in the island, snack bar, and pantry. Hardwood floors throughout the main level. Lower level boasts beautiful kitchenette and second Livingroom. Lots of space for everyone. Don't hesitate, this one is sure to please and won't last long.
6 Bedroom Home in Genoa City - $364,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
After pushing back Russian soldiers, one Ukrainian found more than he expected.
Wisconsin deputy fired for likely causing own injuries with box cutter, firing gun while intoxicated, Sheriff's Office says
After the incident, police searched for the alleged assailant. Residents in the immediate area were on lockdown. The investigation turned up no answers, but rather inconsistences in the deputy's initial statement, officials said.
On Friday April 1 at approximately 12:33 PM the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office Communication Center received a 911 call reporting a boat exp…
A long-running nightmare on Elm Street for Town of Linn supervisors and residents is nearing an end.
Sky-gazing to be held at Yerkes Observatory, once again
Here's a look at some unforgettable moments at the Grammys, such as the first live telecast and a dress that broke the internet.
A 27-year-old man is facing three charges including bail jumping, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct, domestic abuse assessments from…
The Williams Bay Village Board on March 7 unanimously adopted Ordinance 2022-04, creating Sections 281-1H (9) and 281-1L (8) of the village’s …
A U.S. official says the United States will welcome up to 100,000 refugees from Ukraine as 3.5 million flee Russia’s invasion.
Looking for a new fish fry to check out? Now in its second generation, the octagon house in Genoa City remains as popular as ever for its signature Door County-styled fish boil dinners.