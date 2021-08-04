Check out our interactive 3D tour! Crown jewel of the Chain o' Lakes featuring 187 ft. of waterfront property situated directly on PISTAKEE BAY! This nearly 3 acre estate has all the room for your toys- including an attached 2 car garage, a detached 7 car garage and your boathouse with roof top deck offering those incredible views of the sun setting over the Chain! This well designed home built with quality and craftsmanship in mind offers 6 bedrooms- including a main lvl master & 2nd lvl master, 4 full baths & 2 powder rm for guests plus a lift stopping at all 3 lvls. Main level Great Room with vaulted ceilings, fireplace & floor to ceiling windows offering natural light & majestic views. Full finished basement with spacious rec room (w/ hot tub!) offers 2nd kitchen & full bath - could easily be an in law arrangement if desired! Find serenity and peace on the front porch rivaling those in the south overlooking the rolling waves on the chain!"AGENTS AND/OR PROSPECTIVE BUYERS EXPOSED TO COVID 19 OR WITH A COUGH OR FEVER ARE NOT TO ENTER THE HOME UNTIL THEY RECEIVE MEDICAL CLEARANCE." "AGENTS AND/OR PROSPECTIVE BUYERS EXPOSED TO COVID 19 OR WITH A COUGH OR FEVER ARE NOT TO ENTER THE HOME UNTIL THEY RECEIVE MEDICAL CLEARANCE."
6 Bedroom Home in Johnsburg - $999,000
