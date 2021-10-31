The Charm Of A Historic Maple Park Home Combined With Modern Amenities & Stunning Updates! This 5 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath Home Also Features A Stand Alone Guest Cottage With Kitchen Area, Living Room, Bedroom & Full Bath. Located Just 5 Doors From Lake Geneva's Lake Front Library Park & Sandy Beach. Covered Front Porch w/Swing. Refinished Original Hardwood Floors Found In Many Rooms. Foyer Leads To The Formal Dining Room + Office (Potential 7th Bdrm). Living Room w/Original Decorative Fireplace. Spacious Kitchen Is Ready For Entertaining w/Marble Counters, Farmhouse Sink, Stainless Appliances Including Double Oven & Beverage Fridge. Master Suite w/Double Closets, Private Balcony + Master Bath w/Vaulted Ceilings, Double Vanity & Large Shower. Partially Finished Basement w/Rec Room & More.
6 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $1,075,000
