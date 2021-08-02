6 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $1,399,000

Absolutely stunning barn conversion with exposed trusses and beams, oak floors, custom stone and woodwork, soaring ceilings and superb finishes throughout. Situated on 3 landscaped acres with beautiful views of the countryside. This 10-year transformation delivers 3 levels of exceptional living space with 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, kitchen, dining, living and family rooms. Two attached oversized garages allows for many toys. Geothermal with propane back-up heating and A/C, Heatilator gas fireplaces, provide energy-efficient comfort. Walk-out LL could be guest suite or entertainment area. R3 zoning allows for many lifestyle options. This home has so many amazing details to list. See attached Feature sheet for full details.