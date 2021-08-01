6 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $20,750,000

Villa Hortensia is the first legacy estate of this caliber to come to market in more than two decades. Finished in 1906, famed architect Howard Van Doren Shaw collaborated with legendary landscape architect Jens Jensen to ensure the Edwin Swift's new lake home would settle confidently and quietly into this massive wooded site. Distinctly mediterranean in style, the striking Spanish tile roof set against a stucco exterior marked a timeless and significant landmark on Snake Road. The 20 acre site has a staggering 502' of level lakefront, with 2 piers and privacy from the shore path. The thrill of winding down Snake Road to the understated yet impressive entry of Villa Hortensia is as memorable as any approach on this lake. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to secure a legacy estate.