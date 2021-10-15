6 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $5,285,000

PREMIER HOME on GENEVA LAKE with an inside & out renovation that won the ''Platinum 2019 Key Award'' by Home Builders Association of Chicago featured in an article of ''Lakeshore Living'' (https://bit.ly/2X6QUJk). A design keeping lake views central & visible on every level with large and accommodating comfortable space for family and guests (can sleep up to 20). The brilliant expansive views of Geneva Lake are framed beautifully within the 4,000 sq ft, 6 bedroom and 4.5 bath home. Every space compliments gatherings & enjoying lakefront living w/ added fourth floor lofted bunk room w/ full bath, open main floor, numerous decks & patios, screened porch, sandy beach area, boathouse, large lounging space on 2 boat pier & landscaped garden setting rear yard. A Truly Perfect Lake Sanctuary!