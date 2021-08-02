Hurry! Beautiful cstm home in highly sought after Bridlewood Estates! This gorgeous home is nestled on top of a hill overlooking the prof manicured landscaping & awsm inground pool w/slide & brk patio! Gourmet eat-n ktcnh w/upgraded SS appls, granite c-tops, tile b-splash, brkfst bar island w/pendant lighting & planning desk! Sep eating area w/turret clng & French dr 2 cstm deck! Cozy FR w/cstm blt-n wall units & brk FP! Open LR w/soaring 16' clngs & lrg 1/2 rnd wndws! 1st flr den w/dbl dr entry & lrg dentil crwn! Spac mbdrm w/dbl dr entry, pan clng & upgraded garden bath w/crnr whirlpool tub! Gracious size 2nd flr bdrms w/lrg WICs! Full fin wlkout lwr lvl w/2 possible prvt bdrms, rec area w/brick FP & 2 sets of dbl Frnch drs 2 pool! Full bath w/wlk-n shwr & lrg stg area! Nwr roof!
6 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $689,900
BLOOMFIELD — A man was arrested after allegedly dragging a woman down the road with his truck and punching another man in the face.
July 27, 2021, Richard Driehaus would have turned 79. In his memory, his family held a legacy firework display over the weekend to give back to the community he loved.
Crews responded to a water emergency on Sunday evening around 7 p.m. for what was later reported as a possible drowning.
Actor dons Reno 911 costume at Lake Geneva Walmart to help raise money money for Children's Hospital of Wisconsin
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man allegedly shot at multiple homes and cars, one of which had four children in it at the time.
WILLIAMS BAY — A car was pulled from Geneva Lake on Monday morning after it rolled into the water.
Former Fleming's store to include hair salon and clothing store by the end of the summer.
BURLINGTON — A Burlington man allegedly assaulted a woman at a playground and told her to “go to Mexico.”
Oxygen bar to offer cool drinks and relaxing atmosphere
The body of a 22-year-old man who slipped under water during a tubing accident has been pulled from Geneva Lake, confirmed Tom Hausner commander of the Geneva Lake Law Enforcement Agency.